Metz vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Metz and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Metz will take on PSG in Ligue 1 at the Stade Saint Symphorien on Sunday. The visitors have already been crowned champions and will be confident of ending the season with a win. Metz, on the other hand, are trying to avoid relegation and need at least a draw in their final game of the season.

PSG were on a run of three consecutive defeats across all competitions until they beat Nice in their most recent league outing. Metz have lost three games in a row and another one will spell doom for the team.

Metz vs PSG kick-off time

Date: May 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Stade Saint Symphorien

The match will be played at the Stade Saint Symphorien on Sunday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Metz vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be shown live in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Metz team news

Metz will be without Ablie Jallow, Benjamin Tetteh, and Joel Asoro, all sidelined with injuries. Midfielder Lamine Camara was also forced off midway through the second half last weekend.

However, Camara has been cleared for this weekend, as have Maxime Colin and Papa Diallo, who were doubts earlier in the week.

Metz predicted XI: Oukidja; Colin, Traore, Sane, Cande; Van Den Kerkhof, Camara, Jacques, N'Doram, Diallo; Mikautadze

Position Players Goalkeepers: Oukidja, Dietsch Defenders: Kouao, Traore, Cande, Udol, Hérelle Midfielders: N'Duquidi, Atta, Jacques, Diallo, N'Doram Forwards: Estupinan, Elisor, Sabaly

PSG team news

For PSG, Ousmane Dembele and Keylor Navas have strong chances of being available. However, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, and Sergio Rico remain absent.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo; Ruiz, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Asensio, Mbappe, Barcola

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo, Mendes, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu Forwards: K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/12/23 PSG 3 - 1 Metz Ligue 1 22/05/22 PSG 5 - 0 Metz Ligue 1 23/09/21 Metz 1 - 2 PSG Ligue 1 24/04/21 Metz 1 - 3 PSG Ligue 1 17/09/20 PSG 1 - 0 Metz Ligue 1

