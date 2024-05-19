Metz vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Metz will take on PSG in Ligue 1 at the Stade Saint Symphorien on Sunday. The visitors have already been crowned champions and will be confident of ending the season with a win. Metz, on the other hand, are trying to avoid relegation and need at least a draw in their final game of the season.
PSG were on a run of three consecutive defeats across all competitions until they beat Nice in their most recent league outing. Metz have lost three games in a row and another one will spell doom for the team.
Metz vs PSG kick-off time
The match will be played at the Stade Saint Symphorien on Sunday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Metz vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams
The match will not be shown live in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Metz team news
Metz will be without Ablie Jallow, Benjamin Tetteh, and Joel Asoro, all sidelined with injuries. Midfielder Lamine Camara was also forced off midway through the second half last weekend.
However, Camara has been cleared for this weekend, as have Maxime Colin and Papa Diallo, who were doubts earlier in the week.
Metz predicted XI: Oukidja; Colin, Traore, Sane, Cande; Van Den Kerkhof, Camara, Jacques, N'Doram, Diallo; Mikautadze
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Oukidja, Dietsch
|Defenders:
|Kouao, Traore, Cande, Udol, Hérelle
|Midfielders:
|N'Duquidi, Atta, Jacques, Diallo, N'Doram
|Forwards:
|Estupinan, Elisor, Sabaly
PSG team news
For PSG, Ousmane Dembele and Keylor Navas have strong chances of being available. However, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, and Sergio Rico remain absent.
PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo; Ruiz, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Asensio, Mbappe, Barcola
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier
|Defenders:
|Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo, Mendes, Hakimi, Mukiele
|Midfielders:
|Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu
|Forwards:
|K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|21/12/23
|PSG 3 - 1 Metz
|Ligue 1
|22/05/22
|PSG 5 - 0 Metz
|Ligue 1
|23/09/21
|Metz 1 - 2 PSG
|Ligue 1
|24/04/21
|Metz 1 - 3 PSG
|Ligue 1
|17/09/20
|PSG 1 - 0 Metz
|Ligue 1