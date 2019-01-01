Messi ruled out of Argentina action with groin injury
Lionel Messi has been ruled out of Argentina's friendly against Morocco on Tuesday after suffering a groin injury in the 3-1 loss to Venezuela.
The Barcelona forward played the full 90 minutes on Friday night, but the Argentine federation confirmed after the game he will leave the squad as they prepare for their clash with the African side next week.
Atlanta United midfielder Gonzalo Martínez has also been ruled for Tuesday's game out after sustaining a muscular injury in his left thigh.
#ParteMédico— Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) March 22, 2019
- Gonzalo Martínez: lesión muscular de biceps femoral izquierdo.
- Lionel Messi: reagudización de dolor pubiano bilateral.
Ambos jugadores serán baja para el próximo partido de @Argentina. pic.twitter.com/2ol62BK3aY
Argentina had gone 2-0 down in the first half after goals from Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon and former Benfica man Jhon Murillo had given Venezuela a commanding lead at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.
Lautaro Martinez then pulled one back for the Argentines in the 59th minute, but Josef Martinez put the game beyond them with a penalty 16 minutes later.
More to follow...