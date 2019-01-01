Messi ruled out of Argentina action with groin injury

Lionel Scaloni's side fell to an embarrassing defeat as they step up their preparations for the Copa America in June

Lionel Messi has been ruled out of 's friendly against on Tuesday after suffering a groin injury in the 3-1 loss to Venezuela.

The forward played the full 90 minutes on Friday night, but the Argentine federation confirmed after the game he will leave the squad as they prepare for their clash with the African side next week.

midfielder Gonzalo Martínez has also been ruled for Tuesday's game out after sustaining a muscular injury in his left thigh.

#ParteMédico

- Gonzalo Martínez: lesión muscular de biceps femoral izquierdo.

- Lionel Messi: reagudización de dolor pubiano bilateral.

Ambos jugadores serán baja para el próximo partido de @Argentina. pic.twitter.com/2ol62BK3aY — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) March 22, 2019

Argentina had gone 2-0 down in the first half after goals from Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon and former man Jhon Murillo had given a commanding lead at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Lautaro Martinez then pulled one back for the Argentines in the 59th minute, but Josef Martinez put the game beyond them with a penalty 16 minutes later.

