Messi returns from injury for PSG against Marseille in Le Classique

Lionel Messi is back from injury for French champions PSG XI for Sunday's clash with Marseille in Ligue 1.

Messi picked up calf injury

Missed games against Reims & Benfica

Has returned for Le Classique

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina international has recovered from a calf injury that has seen him miss PSG's last two games. Messi is now back for PSG's clash against Marseille at the Parc des Princes and will be hoping to continue the fine form he's shown this season. The forward has scored five times and picked up seven assists in nine Ligue 1 matches so far in the 2022-23 season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's return will be a big boost for PSG after a chaotic week for the Parisiens. The build-up to the match has been overshadowed by news that superstar Kylian Mbappe wants to leave the club. PSG have also had to deny claims they used a third party to launch a smear campaign against the striker.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Messi will take to the pitch against Marseille exactly 18 years to the day since he made his debut for Barcelona in La Liga.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? PSG will be aiming to maintain their unbeaten start to the season against Marseille. The defending champions then head to Ajaccio on Friday in Ligue 1.