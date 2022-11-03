'Messi made a mistake breaking Barcelona marriage' - La Liga chief Tebas wants Argentine icon back at Camp Nou

Lionel Messi has been told “it was a mistake” to “break that marriage” at Barcelona, with Javier Tebas hoping a return to La Liga can be made.

Argentine left Spanish football in 2021

Into the final year of his contract at PSG

Retracing of steps being speculated on

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner bid farewell to Spanish football in 2021 when leaving Camp Nou as a free agent, before linking up with Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain. Messi is now into the final year of his contract in France and, with a retracing of steps to Catalunya being speculated on, Tebas believes an emotional reunion between the legendary Argentine and one of the world football’s biggest clubs should be put in place.

WHAT THEY SAID: La Liga president Tebas said at the Web Summit in Lisbon: "I don't know if Messi will have one last show at Barca, that will depend on him. Hopefully he will come back. Above all, it would also be good for him to return to Spanish football, especially to the team that was the side that saw him grow. I think it was a mistake even for him, in my opinion, to break that marriage, it was a very beneficial long-term alliance for Messi and for Barca itself."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As rumours rage when it comes to Messi’s future, the same is true for his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo – with the Portuguese forward enduring a difficult time at Manchester United. He has also been linked with a return to Spain, where he previously starred for Real Madrid, with Tebas adding: "Well, I think Messi should come back before Cristiano. But they left, and we continue to be at the top level, right?"

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Crédito: Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Another shot at World Cup glory is fast approaching for the iconic 35-year-old, with a decision on his plans at club level - where a move to MLS has also been mooted - expected to be made once a quest for an elusive title in Qatar comes to a close.