'Messi = good' - Valencia poke fun at Bielsa with joke Barcelona spy mission

The Spanish club's mascot has channelled its inner Marcelo Bielsa ahead of a clash against the Catalans

Valencia has sent their club mascot on a light-hearted mission to spy on La Liga leaders Barcelona with confirmation Lionel Messi is as good as previously thought.

Ahead of their league clash with the Catalans on Saturday, Los Che decided to send their inquisitive bat mascot behind enemy lines in a thinly-veiled attempt to gain an advantage.

— Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) January 31, 2019

— Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) January 31, 2019

— Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) January 31, 2019

— Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) January 31, 2019

The 'spying mission' comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding Leeds United coach Marcelo Bielsa , who recently admitted to questionable methods of research on every side he plays.

Valencia will need all the help they can get to take down Barcelona after they swept past Sevilla 6-1 in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

Following the match, Messi hit out at accusations Barca were willing to throw away the competition having lost the first-leg 2-0.

"It was said that we threw the cup or that we didn't want it, or maybe my message was misinterpreted at the beginning of the season," Messi told Barca TV.

Article continues below

"The team want to fight for the three competitions, as it is always Barcelona's obligation every year.

"We do not throw anything."

The Catalans are currently top of La Liga and 20 points clear of seventh-placed Valencia, who also sealed their spot in the Copa del Rey semi-finals during the week with a win over Getafe.