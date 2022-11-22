No-one saw that coming! Messi and Argentina 36-game unbeaten streak ended by Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener

Argentina lost their opening game of the 2022 World Cup at the hands of Saudi Arabia, ending a 36-game unbeaten streak.

Argentina fall to shock defeat

Messi penalty had given South American's the lead

First defeat in over three years

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina and Lionel Messi lost their first game of a World Cup for the first time since 1990 as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia. The two goals in a five-minute spell also saw La Albiceleste's 36-game uneaten run ended, which had dated back to 2019 when they lost to Brazil in the Copa America.

SAUDI ARABIA JUST BEAT ARGENTINA 2-1 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4JONXWUvhd — GOAL (@goal) November 22, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result has come as a complete shock to everyone in world football. Not only was Argentina's 36-game unbeaten streak brought to a screeching halt, but several unwanted records were equalled as well. It was the first time since 1958 against Germany that Argentina have lost a World Cup match after scoring the first goal, and also the first time since 1930 they have lost a World Cup match when leading at half-time.

IN THREE PHOTO'S:

DID YOU KNOW? It is also the first time Argentina have lost a game in which Messi has scored since 2009 against Spain.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Lionel Scaloni's men face Mexico on November 26, where they'll most likely need a win for any chance of making it out of Group C.