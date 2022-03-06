Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie will sit the rest of the season after seeing a foot injury bring his season to a premature conclusion.

The 23-year-old suffered an untimely fracture during a Champions League last-16 outing against Villarreal on February 22.

He was immediately ruled out for a few weeks, but manager Massimiliano Allegri has now revealed that he will not figure again until the 2022-23 campaign gets underway.

What has been said?

Discussing his recent preference for fielding a three-man defensive unit, Bianconeri boss Allegri has told DAZN of having tactical tweaks forced upon him: "Lately we have used it a little more often, especially after Danilo's return.

“I hope to recover [Leonardo] Bonucci and [Giorgio] Chiellini soon, because we need physical and mental energy.

“In midfield we are very short, I wait for [Denis] Zakaria because McKennie won't get back until next season.”

When will the USMNT return to action?

McKennie will be forced to watch on from afar as his fellow countrymen attempt to book tickets to the World Cup finals in Qatar.

The U.S. men's national team will be back in action on March 24 when taking in a trip to old adversaries Mexico.

They also have meetings with Panama and Costa Rica to come before the end of the month.

Gregg Berhalter does boast impressive depth in an exciting young squad, but McKennie’s experience at the highest level will be a big miss in fixtures that have plenty riding on them.

He will, however, not be rushed back by club or country as everyone seeks to ensure that he returns to action in peak condition for the sizeable challenges that are to come next season.

