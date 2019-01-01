McGinn signs new five-year Aston Villa contract to end any transfer talk on deadline day

The Scotland international had sparked speculation regarding a possible move elsewhere, but he has now committed to the Premier League new boys

John McGinn has brought talk of a possible move away from to a close by penning a new five-year contract with the club.

It was suggested at one stage over the summer that the international had emerged as a shock target for .

A £50 million ($63m) switch to Old Trafford was mooted for a player that has spent just one season in English football.

That solitary campaign did prove to be a productive one, with McGinn helping to fire Villa back into the Premier League.

He was named Player of the Season by the Villans after recording seven goals and 10 assists.

It is those efforts which sparked the speculation regarding interest from afar, but the 23-year-old has now committed his long-term future to his current employers.

Villa’s CEO, Christian Purslow, told the club’s official website: “We are delighted to secure John’s services for the long term at Aston Villa.

“He is the type of player Dean Smith and our ownership group want to build our club around: young, determined, athletic, technically-gifted and passionate about winning.”

McGinn added on penning fresh terms: “I have loved every minute of my time at Aston Villa and I am delighted to commit myself to the club for the long term.”

While fresh terms have brought transfer rumours to a close for now, it may be that they resurface in the future.

There is considered to be further potential for McGinn to unlock, and he now has a Premier League stage on which to showcase his talent.

His former manager at , Alan Stubbs, would not be surprised to see the talented midfielder remain on an upward curve.

He told Edinburgh News when the talk of interest from Manchester United first surfaced: “It’s no surprise.

“John has gone from strength to strength every time he has stepped up from club to club.

Article continues below

“His move from to Hibs was what he needed and then in going from Hibs to Aston Villa he has really taken his game to another level and that’s all credit to him.

“John’s not really a pretty or elegant player. He’s a bit of a rough diamond, a throw-back, the sort of player that’s missing from the game.

“There’s too many of those players who look the part rather than those who play the part.”