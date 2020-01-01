Mbappe worth €300m but summer Real Madrid move impossible due to coronavirus, says Mendy's agent

A man currently representing one of the Blancos' most recent signings cannot see the PSG striker arriving at Santiago Bernabeu this year

Kylian Mbappe is now worth around €300 million (£264m/$326m), but a summer switch to is "impossible" amid the coronavirus crisis, according to Ferland Mendy's agent Yvan Le Mee.

signed Mbappe on a permanent deal for €180 million (£159m/$195m) back in 2018, following the forward's successful season-long loan at Parc des Princes from .

The 21-year-old has built on the promise he showed at Stade Louis II by establishing himself as the talismanic figure in Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up, outshining the club's record signing Neymar in the process.

More teams

The World Cup winner has hit 90 goals in 138 appearances in total for PSG, including 30 in the 2019-20 season, which has been postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mbappe still has two years left to run on his current contract with the champions, but Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane is reportedly keen on linking up with a fellow Frenchman in the Spanish capital.

Le Mee, the man who brokered Mendy's move to Santiago Bernabeu from last July, believes Mbappe will end up completing a move to Madrid, but not until after the European Championship is completed in 2021.

"Mbappe, in a normal context, without this horrible virus or the economic problem that is coming, you could think that he was going to sign for Madrid this summer, because it also does not seem that he is going to renew his contract, and he has two years left on his contract," Mee told Marca .

"But with all this, it seems impossible to me that a club now spends what Mbappe costs. Because, if Neymar is worth €222 million, Kylian is worth €300m, because he is younger and is just as good, extraordinary.

"He is going to be the best striker in the world and I think he is going to want to play for the best club in the world, which is Madrid, and for one of his idols to train him, which is Zidane.

Article continues below

"Also today there is no great competition in Madrid's attack. It is where there is more demand. They have a great striker like [Karim] Benzema, but he is approaching the last years of his career.

"Today there is more competition in PSG's attack than in Madrid's and they would surely find a place for him without a problem.

"This year there will be no big transfers because they are not going to do crazy things and I think it will come after the Euros."