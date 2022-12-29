Mbappe responds to Martinez World Cup taunts & reveals message to Messi ahead of PSG reunion

Kylian Mbappe gave his reaction to taunts from Argentina World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez after a winning return to action with Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe made his return to club action less than two weeks after suffering World Cup heartbreak with France as they lost in the final to Argentina. After scoring an injury-time penalty to help PSG beat Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 clash, Mbappe was asked about the plentiful taunting of him from Argentina goalkeeper Martinez, who held a baby doll with the striker's face stuck to it during trophy celebrations in his homeland last week.

WHAT HE SAID: "Celebrations are not my problem," the 23-year-old said in a classy response after PSG's 2-1 win. "Don't waste energy on such futile things, the important thing for me is to give the best of myself for my club."

Mbappe also discussed his upcoming reunion with Argentina captain Lionel Messi at Parc des Princes, adding: "We will wait for Leo to come back to continue scoring and winning games. I spoke with him after the final, I congratulated him. It was the quest of a lifetime for him, for me too, but I failed, so you always have to be a good sport."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Frenchman scored a hat-trick for his country in the World Cup final to force Argentina all the way and sensationally take the game to a penalty shootout. But despite his best efforts, he was unable to help them over the line. Martinez has since been pictured taking aim at Mbappe with his celebrations on more than one occasion, having also questioned the PSG star's footballing knowledge prior to the showpiece in response to his controversial comments on the standard of South American qualifying.

WHAT NEXT? While Mbappe awaits the return of Messi and shifts focus onto winning Les Parisiens another Ligue 1 title and a maiden Champions League, Martinez will imminently return to Aston Villa and attempt to steer them away from the Premier League relegation zone.