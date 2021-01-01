‘Mbappe has been Neymarised!’ – Petit sees misfiring PSG star trying too hard

The 1998 World Cup winner sees a France international of the present becoming overly concerned with trying to emulate a Brazilian team-mate

Kylian Mbappe has become “Neymarised” at , says Emmanuel Petit, with the World Cup winner told he is trying too hard to be like a Brazilian team-mate.

A international at Parc des Princes has no need to follow in the footsteps of others as he has become a global superstar in his own right.

At just 22 years of age he has already collected three titles, graced a final and claimed a global crown with his country.

Mbappe has been a regular source of goals at domestic and international level, with the target found on 104 occasions through 142 appearances for PSG.

He is, however, considered to have gone off the boil of late, with another blank drawn in a 1-1 stalemate with last time out.

New PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Mbappe “needs to improve” as part of a new era in the French capital, with Petit echoing those comments.

The 1998 World Cup winner believes an exciting talent has become overly concerned with adding tricks to his repertoire, allowing him to dazzle as Neymar often does, but his strengths are considered to lie in different areas.

Former France star Petit told RMC Sport of Mbappe: “Apart from the problems related to his physique and possibly his mind, I have the impression that he has become entangled in his brain and that he needs to take a step back and regenerate himself.

“But it happens to all players.”

Petit added: “He has a body expression that doesn’t seem positive to me. I have the feeling that he is ‘Neymarised’, that he wants to do what Neymar does on the pitch when he does not have the qualities of Neymar at all.

“I also have the impression that his opponents have analysed his main quality, speed. The real quality of this boy is to play on spontaneity and not to take the lead.”

PSG, who sit second in Ligue 1 at present as they seek to defend their domestic crown, will be back in action on Saturday at home to Brest, with Mbappe needing to step up in that contest as Neymar continues to work his way back from an ankle injury.