Liverpool need a superstar like Mbappe if Salah goes, says ex-Red Murphy

The former Anfield midfielder has no issue with an Egyptian forward keeping his options open and cannot see him leaving in 2021

need to be landing “a superstar” if Mohamed Salah moves on in upcoming transfer windows, says Danny Murphy, with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Kylian Mbappe considered to fit the bill.

The Reds would have considerable funds to reinvest if they ever decided to cash in on their Egyptian frontman.

Salah has hinted that he would be open to linking up with Barcelona or Real Madrid at some stage in the future, with exit doors being left ajar at Anfield.

Finding suitable cover for a prolific forward would not be easy, with 110 goals recorded through 175 appearances, but there are long-term options for Liverpool to explore if they are forced into spending again.

“If you are going to lose someone like Salah or [Sadio] Mane, it’s about having a plan in place about what you are going to do to replace the numbers,” former Reds midfielder Murphy told Stadium Astro.

“Liverpool’s team is heavily reliant on the front three so you can’t take a risk. You have to bring in a superstar.

“I don’t think there are too many out there that you put above Salah in terms of numbers and ability to win matches and score goals. Maybe a Sancho or Mbappe?

“Liverpool will be planning. They have done well in recruitment for some time now.”

While Murphy believes Liverpool will have contingency plans in place when it comes to Salah, he is not convinced that the 28-year-old frontman will be pushing for a fresh start in 2021.

Pressed further on the Barca and Madrid links, Murphy added: “He said they are two big clubs and you never know what will happen in the future.

“Initially I thought that doesn’t sound good. You think, how can you think about moving anywhere else? But you have to understand the mentality of a player who is from a different country with different desires and ambition.

“Why would he block it off and shut the door? Maybe he has dreamt of playing for one of those teams. There are a multitude of reasons why players want to change clubs and try different things.

“I wouldn’t criticise him for not ruling it out. If his performances were bad and he looked like a player who wanted away and had dropped off with his intensity, then I would say there is a problem. But his performance on the pitch doesn’t suggest he has got a problem.

“I wouldn’t make much of it. Ideally you want players to say they want to stay forever but it’s not realistic.

“Do I think he’ll leave? I think there could be a possibility depending on the amount of money offered, but I don’t see it being a problem in the next six to 12 months.”