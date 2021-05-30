The Argentine boss has asked his current employers for permission to cancel his contract one year early

Goal can confirm that Mauricio Pochettino has informed Paris Saint-Germain of his desire to leave the club amid interest in his services from Real Madrid and Tottenham.

PSG drafted Pochettino in to replace Thomas Tuchel in the Parc des Princes hot-seat at the start of the year, and he subsequently guided the club to a Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions double.

The Argentine still has a year remaining on his contract with the Ligue 1 giants, but Goal understands that Real are eager to lure him to Santiago Bernabeu, while Spurs have made contact with their former head coach to discuss his potential return to the club.

Pochettino seeking PSG exit

Pochettino has told PSG officials that he would like to terminate his contract, leaving sporting director Leonardo uncertain with regards how best to move forward.

PSG had planned to keep faith in their project with the Argentine through to 2022, despite the team's failure to hold onto the Ligue 1 title last season.

Pochettino still has a special affection towards the club and Goal has learned that he will respect whatever decision they make regarding his future, even if it means carrying on in the dugout for another 12 months.

Real's pursuit of Pochettino

Real have identified Pochettino as their number one target to replace Zinedine Zidane, who resigned from his post at the Bernabeu last week after a trophyless 2020-21 campaign.

The Spanish outfit are prepared to be patient in their search for a new manager, and have also identified ex-Inter tactician Antonio Conte and academy coach Raul as potential candidates in case Pochettino turns down the job.

Could a return to Spurs be on the cards?

Pochettino established himself among Europe's managerial elite during his first spell at Tottenham between 2014 and 2019, transforming the team from also-rans into top-four regulars and Champions League finalists.

The team took a step backwards under his successor, Jose Mourinho, who was sacked in April amid a poor run of results, and club chairman Daniel Levy is now eager to bring in a familiar face to steady the ship.

Spurs are ready to offer Pochettino the stability of a long-term contract, and he could be attracted to the role again due to the fact his family remain closely linked to London.

