Mauricio Pochettino to prioritise Chelsea clearout over incoming transfers as he prepares to join Blues

Chelsea are expected to make Mauricio Pochettino the club's next manager and the Argentine knows he must trim a bloated squad.

Pochettino set to take charge

Wants to bring in new signings

Must sell players first

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have already made it clear to Pochettino that one of his first tasks as manager will be to offload players and reduce the size of the squad, according to the Daily Mail. The Blues also need to sell to reduce costs and comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. Chelsea have invested heavily in recent windows bringing in a host of players including Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Benoît Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly, but have endured a poor season and currently sit down in 11th place in the Premier League table.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pochettino does want to bring in his own signings and is keen to add a goalkeeper, a midfielder and a striker this summer. However, the former Paris Saint-Germain boss will have to make room in the squad by offloading players first. Several players are already pushing for an exit after a shocking season and a major clearout is expected, with as many as nine players tipped to leave Stamford Bridge.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea are still expected to add more players in the summer despite their recent transfer activity. Christopher Nkunku is expected to arrive from RB Leipzig, while the Blues are also thought to be interested in Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea welcome Nottingham Forest to Stamford Bridge on Saturday in the Premier League.