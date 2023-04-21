Mauricio Pochettino ‘impresses’ in further Chelsea talks as Todd Boehly ‘struck’ by long-term vision of former Tottenham boss

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly impressed Todd Boehly and the Chelsea board after holding more talks regarding the Blues’ managerial post.

Blues in the market for a new manager

Lampard in interim charge for now

Several candidates in the running

WHAT HAPPENED? The Premier League heavyweights currently find themselves without a permanent boss after taking the decision to bring Graham Potter’s tenure to a close after just 31 games. Champions League winner Thomas Tuchel had previously been relieved of his duties back in September, with club legend Frank Lampard back at Stamford Bridge on an interim basis.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Several candidates for the most demanding of roles have been considered by the Blues, including former Tottenham coach Pochettino. The Argentine has been out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in 2022 and The Independent reports that his “clarity of vision” has impressed those among the Chelsea hierarchy.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Contact has been maintained with Pochettino despite ex-Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann being another leading contender to inherit the reins in west London – with former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique seemingly out of the running despite impressing during early discussions.

WHAT NEXT? Pochettino’s previous ties to Spurs are not considered to be an issue for Chelsea, despite the rivalry that exists between the two clubs, and it could be that he is offered a return to English football – where he has also worked with Southampton in the past – as Boehly and Co. seek to get a deal in place before the 2022-23 campaign comes to a close.