Matuidi: Great players like Pogba always welcome at Juventus

One France international is hoping to be joined by another in Turin, with questions continuing to be asked of a Manchester United star's future

Blaise Matuidi would like to see fellow Frenchman Paul Pogba join him at , with the midfielder told that “great players” are always welcome in Turin.

World Cup winner Pogba previously spent four years on the books of the champions.

He decided to retrace his steps to Old Trafford in the summer of 2016, with an £89 million ($115m) deal returning him to English football.

That move has not gone as planned, with Pogba having faced questions of his form throughout a three-season stint in Manchester, and transfer talk has been sparked around him once more.

are considered to be heading the queue if a deal is to be done, but a second spell at Juventus has also been mooted for the 26-year-old.

Matuidi claims the Bianconeri would happily throw open their doors again to a former favourite, with the international telling La Stampa of links to Pogba: “All great players are welcome here: I wish him the best and hope he makes the right decision.

“Only he knows his situation and knows how good he really is.”

Were Pogba to secure a switch to this summer, then he would be given the chance to line up alongside Matuidi in 2019-20 as the 32-year-old insists he is going nowhere.

Quizzed on his own future, the combative midfielder said: “I’m happy at Juve, I feel at home and I have no problems.

“I’m staying 100 percent and [Mino] Raiola will take care of my renewal. He knows more than anyone.”

While planning to stay put once the current campaign comes to a close, Matuidi is hoping that the same decision will be taken by Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Questions are being asked of his future, amid links to leading sides across Europe, but he retains the full sport of those he has guided to another Serie A title triumph.

Matuidi said of his boss heading into the final two games of the season: “Allegri’s done a great job here and I hope he stays. He’s shown great quality and he’s a great coach.

“We have to think about playing and having a good game on Sunday night at the stadium against to celebrate the Scudetto.

“We’d like to give a good impression of ourselves because we have to finish well so we can celebrate the Scudetto in front of our fans.”