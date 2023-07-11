Mason Mount in line for Man Utd debut against Leeds after £60m transfer from Chelsea as Amad Diallo also makes Erik ten Hag's squad for pre-season opener

- Mount included in Man Utd squad
- 26-man party picked to play Leeds
- Game taking place on Wednesday
WHAT HAPPENED? United have named their squad for their opening pre-season game later this week and Mount has been included following his move from Chelsea. The Red Devils have also named a variety of youngsters in the squad, including Amad Diallo, who was on loan at Sunderland last season, Hannibal, and Shola Shoretire.
FULL SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar.
Defenders: Alvaro Fernandez, Rhys Bennett, Will Fish, Marc Jurado, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams.
Midfielders: Toby Collyer, Fred, Dan Gore, Hannibal, Isak Hansen-Aaroen, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount, Maxi Oyedele, Charlie Savage.
Forwards: Amad, Noam Emeran, Omari Forson, Joe Hugill, Jadon Sancho, Shola Shoretire.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have a number of first-team players on holiday still, but they have selected some full internationals, and will hope to see Lisandro Martinez return to the pitch after his season-ending injury. Raphael Varane, Tom Heaton, Fred, Mount, and Jadon Sancho are all vastly experienced, too.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty
Getty
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? The game in Norway takes place on Wednesday and United will then take on Lyon in Scotland next week.
