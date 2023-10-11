Mason Greenwood 'life choices' flagged by Man Utd after staff demanded answers for 'not guilty' statement that led to 'disgusting abuse' of female employees

Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold held a heated discussion with staff over the club's handling of the Mason Greenwood situation.

United had considered reintegrating Greenwood into the squad after all charges against the striker, including attempted rape, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour, were dropped.

However, following a backlash from fans, staff and politicians, they made a U-turn and decided he could not continue his career at United. He was loaned to La Liga side Getafe and scored his first goal for the Spanish club on the weekend.

However, according to a report by The Athletic, staff remain distressed by the club's handling of the situation and made their feelings known to Arnold in a staff meeting.

Article continues below

One staff member complained about United's statement at the time, which claimed Greenwood had not committed the crimes he was accused of, and said it had led to widespread online and in-person abuse against female staff and women in general.

The person asked Arnold how the club are "dealing with all the negative, hateful and disgusting abuse towards the women’s team, the female members of staff, women in general on social media, as well as emails in our public-facing inboxes and in-person at the matches from fans as a result of you saying in your statement that you found Mason not guilty".

Arnold responded by pledging to support staff who were receiving such abuse and said the club was giving more education and welfare support to players to promote "healthier relationships and behaviours" as well as receiving feedback from domestic abuse charities.

Arnold also insisted that United had not received any indication of Greenwood's behaviour before he was arrested in January 2022 in relation to his involvement in distressing images and audio released on social media by a woman. However, he did reference Greenwood's "life choices", including when he and Phil Foden brought two women into the England team's hotel before a match with Iceland, breaking rules on coronavirus restrictions.

"On Mason Greenwood, there was no suspicion of violence or domestic abuse [before his arrest]," Arnold told the meeting.

"The young man had some queries around his life choices. Some of those are high profile. So, for example with the England team in Iceland, many of you will be aware, but those are very different to the allegations that led to his suspension.

"And equally, a lot of effort was made to support Mason as he made the transition to the first team to make sure that he was responsible for his decisions and behaviour and those were reflective of the club."