Martinez to stay on as Belgium boss despite another failure for 'golden generation' at Euro 2020

The Spaniard has been linked with a number of club posts across Europe but will oversee the 2022 World Cup campaign

Roberto Martinez is to stay on as Belgium boss through to the 2022 World Cup despite the nation's so-called golden generation enduring another major tournament failure at Euro 2020.

The star-star studded Red Devils squad were fancied by many for continental glory this summer, having previously come up short at other European Championships and World Cups.

However they bowed out at the quarter-final stage following a 2-1 defeat to Italy, leading to questions being asked of how long leading figures on and off the field will be sticking around.

What has been said?

Martinez has been linked with various club roles across Europe but Belgium's chief executive officer Peter Bossaert expects the former Wigan and Everton coach to remain in his current role.

He has told reporters: "Today we start preparations for the September and October games. Roberto Martinez will be there. No official communication will follow, but there is no reason to change the staff."

What is next for Belgium?

Qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has already begun, with Belgium taking seven points from their opening three games.

They are already well on their way to booking tickets to another major finals and will expect Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne to be back for more.

Bossaert expects Martinez to be calling the shots, adding: "I don't have the feeling he will step down. There is no problem with him at the moment. There will be no real evaluation because, as with any successful business, we have a culture of permanent evaluation."

Martinez signed a contract in May 2020 that is due to take him through the 2022 World Cup. He has remained committed to that deal so far, with links to Tottenham coming to nothing.

