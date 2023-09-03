'It was mad!'- Martin Odegaard left stunned by dramatic end to Arsenal's win against Man Utd

Martin Odegaard was elated to see Arsenal's dramatic comeback win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Odegaard left stunned after Arsenal's late win

Scored Arsenal's opening goal

Hailed the team's performance in final minutes

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal captain restored parity in the game within a minute of Marcus Rashford handing United the lead. Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus then scored a goal each in injury time to seal a dramatic win for the Gunners.

Odegaard was pleased to see Jesus score the winner and hailed the team's effort in the final moments of the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Odegaard said: "It was mad. I don't know what happened but Gabi [Jesus] did so well in the end and scored a great goal and we got the win. All the games are like this now and you have to be prepared to play 100 and 105 and 110 minutes. We did great and I am very pleased to win."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Odegaard picked up where he left off last season as he has already scored twice in four Premier League appearances for the club.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? With the international break starting this week, Odegaard will be next seen in action for Norway in a friendly match against Jordan on September 7.