Marseille vs Benfica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

It's a good time for Marseille to snap out of a losing run of five games in all competitions as they face Benfica in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals at Orange Velodrome on Thursday.
Les Olympiens have not been in action since their 2-1 loss to Benfica in the opening leg of the UEL quarters, while the Portuguese outfit have since picked up a 3-0 league win over Moreirense.
Marseille vs Benfica kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 18, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Orange Velodrome
The UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Marseille and Benfica will be played at Stade Velodrome - commercially known as Orange Velodrome - in Marseille, France.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, April 18, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Marseille vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Marseille and Benfica will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 5, with live streaming available on discovery+.
Team news & squads
Marseille team news
Marseille boss Jean-Louis Gasset has a plethora of concerns to deal with, as Ismaila Sarr, Jonathan Clauss, Bamo Meite, Quentin Merlin, Jean Onana, Valentin Rongier and Bilal Nadir are all unlikely to be available for selection due to injuries.
In Sarr's absence, it will be up to Jordan Veretout to support Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in attack.
Marseille possible XI: Lopez; Gigot, Balerdi, Mbemba; Harit, Ounahi, Kondogbia, Veretout, Ndiaye; Aubameyang, Moumbagna
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ngapandouentnbu, Lopez, Blanco
|Defenders:
|Mbemba, Gigot, Balerdi, Garcia, Murillo
|Midfielders:
|Kondogbia, Gueye, Veretout, Ounahi, Soglo, Harit
|Forwards:
|Correa, Ndiaye, Moumbagna, Aubameyang, Henrique
Benfica team news
Comparatively, Os Encarnados manager Roger Schmidt has nearly a full-strength squad at his disposal, except for Juan Bernat who is a doubt with a knock.
Angel Di Maria and Rafa Silva will remain Benfica's main threats in the final third, with Casper Tengstedt featuring at the tip.
Benfica possible XI: Trubin; Bah, Silva, Otamendi, Aursnes; Florentino, Neves; Di Maria, Rafa, Neres; Tengstedt
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Trubin, Soares, Kokubo
|Defenders:
|Silva, Morato, Araujo, Otamendi, Bernat, Bah
|Midfielders:
|Florentino, Neves, Kokcu, Aursnes, Mario, Neres, Gouveia
|Forwards:
|Rafa, Leonardo, Cabral, Tengstedt, Di Maria, Prestianni, Rollheiser
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Marseille and Benfica across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 11, 2024
|Benfica 2-1 Marseille
|UEFA Europa League
|July 26, 2021
|Benfica 1-1 Marseille
|Club Friendly
|July 13, 2012
|Benfica 2-0 Marseille
|Club Friendly
|March 18, 2010
|Marseille 1-2 Benfica
|UEFA Europa League
|March 11, 2010
|Benfica 1-1 Marseille
|UEFA Europa League