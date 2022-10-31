'Beating Spurs was a great joy' - Marseille star Sanchez reflects on 'special' Arsenal spell ahead of UCL showdown with Tottenham

Alexis Sanchez is hoping to curry some favour with fans of his former club Arsenal in Marseille's crucial Champions League clash against Tottenham.

Marseille host Spurs

Both could still qualify

Sanchez left Arsenal in 2018

WHAT HAPPENED? Sanchez has been discussing his time at Arsenal ahead of facing their north London rivals in a winner-takes-all Champions League clash on Tuesday night at Stade Velodrome, with a place in the last 16 on the line. The Chilean was a talismanic presence for the Gunners and often shone in the north London derby, but alienated Gunners fans when he left for Man Utd in 2018.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in a press conference ahead of taking on Spurs once again, Sanchez said: "I have great affection for Arsenal from my time there, beating Spurs every time was a great joy. Very special. They are days I will always cherish."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sanchez's move to Man Utd was ultimately unsuccessful and he would join Inter on an initial loan after just a season and a half. He now plies his trade for Marseille having made the switch to France in the summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHEZ? Sanchez will be hoping to rebuild some bridges with Arsenal fans by knocking Spurs out of the Champions League at Stade Velodrome with a victory on Tuesday night.