Marco Asensio on the move! Spaniard will join PSG on free transfer after leaving Real Madrid

Marco Asensio will join Paris Saint-Germain in a free transfer after his contract with Real Madrid expires this summer, according to a report.

Asensio leaving Madrid this summer

Has agreed to join PSG

Will sign long-term contract

WHAT HAPPENED? Asensio, 27, already agreed to a long-term contract with PSG that is worth €10 million (£8.5m/$11m) per year, The Athletic reports. The Spain international has not yet signed the deal but will complete the formalities after the season ends.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The winger decided in May that he would reject Madrid's offer to extend his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, having been in negotiations since December and will leave after eight years with the club - initially joining from Mallorca in 2015 before being loaned to Espanyol shortly afterwards.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Asensio had also been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Aston Villa said to be after him, while clubs in Italy had also shown interest. Instead, he will team up with Kylian Mbappe in the French capital.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ASENSIO? The Spaniard will get to wave goodbye to the Madrid fans when they take on Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu in their final game of the season on Sunday.