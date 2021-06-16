Futures of Marcelo and Gutierrez in the hands of Ancelotti as new Real Madrid manager shapes his squad

The 19-year-old left back is pushing for a place in the Blancos team, but the veteran Brazilian could block his path

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will have the final say on the future of Marcelo and Miguel Gutierrez, as they compete for the starting left-back slot.

Gutierrez, 19, made his senior debut for the club in April and went on to feature five more times in La Liga.

The left-back has impressed for the Spanish giants and looks to have a bright future ahead of him.

What are the possibilities for Gutierrez?

Gutierrez, however, is not guaranteed a place in the first-team next season, with veteran full-back Marcelo still in the frame.

Madrid are confident Gutierrez can develop into a top player and rejected a bid for him last summer, as well as offers to take him on loan in January.

There are three options for Gutierrez ahead of next season. He could alternate between playing for the Castilla team and the senior side, leave on loan for another club in Spain, or become a fixed part of Ancelotti's squad.

It is Ancelotti who will be the man to decide if Gutierrez is deserving of a place in the team next year or if he will have to wait for his turn.

The player will meet with the Italian before the 2021-22 campaign begins to discuss his next steps, and the Spain Under 19 international will try to convince him that he has earned a place and aspires to compete with Ferland Mendy for the position.

What about Marcelo?

Brazil international Marcelo poses the biggest threat to Gutierrez's hopes of regular playing time at the top level. The 33-year-old still has a year left on his contract at Santiago Bernabeu and wants to see it out.

Madrid would rather offload him before the new season but his high salary and stature in the squad make it tough to do so.

Marcelo, who has been with the club since 2007, was limited to just 16 games in La Liga last season as the team finished second to Atletico Madrid.

