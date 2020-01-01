Maradona in FIFA 21: How to play with the Argentina icon

Even if you cannot afford to buy the legend in Ultimate Team, there are still ways to include one of the greatest footballers of all time

Diego Maradona was one of the best players of all time, and is also one of the top stars in FIFA 21.

He has been included in the game in recent years as an Icon player, alongside Pele, Johan Cruyff and Lev Yashin, among others.

After the legend's death, EA Sports paid tribute by giving out a Maradona tifo in FIFA 21, while his Icon card also increased in price on the FIFA Ultimate Team transfer market as people wished to use him in game.

Even if you cannot afford to buy Maradona in Ultimate Team, there are still ways to play with one of the greatest of all time.

How to get Maradona Icon in FIFA 21

Icons are only available in the FIFA Ultimate Team game mode and are among the rarest and most expensive players in the game.

Prices for Maradona Icons on the market range between 2 million and 3m coins.

Most people will not be able to afford these sorts of icons as they are so expensive, but you can try out Maradona by using his loan item or in FUT Draft.

Draft mode allows you to use some of the best players in the game, including special players like Team of the Year or Team of the Season players, as well as Icons.

If you are lucky, you might be able to draft Maradona and use him in that mode's knockout competition.

How to get Maradona Tifo in FIFA 21

Following the passing of Maradona, EA Sports added a new splash screen to FIFA 21 with the heading "Gracias Diego" as well as a touching message to the legendary footballer.

Every FIFA Ultimate Team player was also given a free reward of a Maradona Tifo and 's home and away kit..

A footballer who defined his generation, and all to follow. Gracias, Diego. pic.twitter.com/YYIsWE9mwQ — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 25, 2020

You can get these items by logging into the game on your console or by opening the Web App or Companion App, and they will be added as untradeable items.

To use the Maradona Tifo in the game, go to the Stadium section by holding the right stick upwards on the menu. Navigate to the Crowds section and you will be able to assign tifos to various sections of your stadium.

Maradona's FIFA 21 ratings

Each Icon has different versions from particular periods in their playing career, including a Prime Icon Moment which represents a player at their peak.

The higher-rated versions of a player tend to be more expensive and the highest-rated version, the Prime Icon Moment card, is not released at the start of the game but rather a few months into the season.