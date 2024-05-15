Manchester United vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Manchester United will square off against fellow European contenders Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.
Erik ten Hag's side are coming off a 1-0 setback to Arsenal on Sunday night, while the sixth-placed Magpies salvaged a point against Brighton & Hove Albion in a 1-1 draw.
Manchester United vs Newcastle kick-off time
|Date:
|Wednesday, May 15, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:00 pm BST
|Venue:
|Old Trafford
The match will be played at Old Trafford on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, with kick-off at 8:00 pm BST for fans in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Manchester United team news
The Red Devils will be sweating over the fitness of star players Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, after they sat out the loss to Arsenal over the weekend.
Centre-back Willy Kambwala came off the bench and should start alongside Jonny Evans, taking Casemiro out of the firing line.
The likes of Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Man United's other injured defenders will remain sidelined here. Mason Mount is a serious doubt, and Amad Diallo will be a game-time decision after sustaining a knee injury on Sunday.
Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Kambwala, Evans, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Onana, Bayindir, Heaton
|Defenders:
|Varane, Maguire, Evans, Kambwala, Dalot
|Midfielders:
|McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Hannibal, Amad, Pellistri
|Forwards:
|Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire
Newcastle team news
Newcastle's injury concerns have lessened of late, but the visitors will still be without as many as eight players here.
Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Joelinton will vying for a place in the Newcastle starting lineup after recovering from injury. Elliot Anderson performed well against Brighton and should hold his spot.
Newcastle United possible XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Krafth, Burn, Hall; Anderson, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie, Pope
|Defenders:
|Schar, Dummett, Hall, Burn, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth
|Midfielders:
|Guimaraes, Willock, Longstaff, Ritchie, Anderson, Murphy, Barnes, Almiron, Joelinton
|Forwards:
|Gordon, Isak, Wilson
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|02/12/2023
|Manchester United 0-1 Newcastle United
|Premier League
|01/11/2023
|Manchester United 0-3 Newcastle United
|Carabao Cup
|02/04/2023
|Newcastle United 2-0 Manchester United
|Premier League
|26/02/2023
|Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle United
|Carabao Cup
|16/10/2022
|Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United
|Premier League