Manchester United vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will square off against fellow European contenders Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

Erik ten Hag's side are coming off a 1-0 setback to Arsenal on Sunday night, while the sixth-placed Magpies salvaged a point against Brighton & Hove Albion in a 1-1 draw.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester United vs Newcastle kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: Old Trafford

The match will be played at Old Trafford on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, with kick-off at 8:00 pm BST for fans in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

The Red Devils will be sweating over the fitness of star players Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, after they sat out the loss to Arsenal over the weekend.

Centre-back Willy Kambwala came off the bench and should start alongside Jonny Evans, taking Casemiro out of the firing line.

The likes of Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Man United's other injured defenders will remain sidelined here. Mason Mount is a serious doubt, and Amad Diallo will be a game-time decision after sustaining a knee injury on Sunday.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Kambwala, Evans, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Maguire, Evans, Kambwala, Dalot Midfielders: McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Hannibal, Amad, Pellistri Forwards: Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Newcastle team news

Newcastle's injury concerns have lessened of late, but the visitors will still be without as many as eight players here.

Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Joelinton will vying for a place in the Newcastle starting lineup after recovering from injury. Elliot Anderson performed well against Brighton and should hold his spot.

Newcastle United possible XI: Dubravka; Trippier, Krafth, Burn, Hall; Anderson, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie, Pope Defenders: Schar, Dummett, Hall, Burn, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth Midfielders: Guimaraes, Willock, Longstaff, Ritchie, Anderson, Murphy, Barnes, Almiron, Joelinton Forwards: Gordon, Isak, Wilson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition 02/12/2023 Manchester United 0-1 Newcastle United Premier League 01/11/2023 Manchester United 0-3 Newcastle United Carabao Cup 02/04/2023 Newcastle United 2-0 Manchester United Premier League 26/02/2023 Manchester United 2-0 Newcastle United Carabao Cup 16/10/2022 Manchester United 0-0 Newcastle United Premier League

