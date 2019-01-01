Manchester City vs Rotherham: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

City look to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup when they get their first run out since Thursday's victory against Liverpool

Manchester City take on Championship side Rotherham at the Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

This will be City's first outing since their crucial 2-1 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on Thursday which took them to within four points of the league-leaders.

Their Cup opponents Rotherham are struggling in the second tier, sitting in 21st place just three points above the relegation zone. But, after being knocked out by lower league Wigan Athletic in last year's competition, Pep Guardiola will be wary of another upset. He will likely rotate his squad, however, after a busy festive period.

Game Manchester City vs Rotherham United Date Sunday, January 6 Time 2pm GMT / 9am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+ on TV.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN+ N/A

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast on television or streamed online.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position Manchester City squad Goalkeepers Ederson, Muric Defenders Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Delph, Kompany, Stones, Danilo Midfielders Gundogan, Fernandinho, David Silva, Zinchenko, Mahrez, Foden Forwards Aguero, Sterling, Sane, Jesus

Fabian Delph is serving the last game of a three-match ban while Benjamin Mendy and Claudio Bravo are out with long-term injuries.

Predicted Man City XI: Muric; Walker, Otamendi, Kompany, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Foden, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sane, Jesus.

Position Rotherham United squad Goalkeepers Rodak, Price, Bilboe Defenders Ajayi, Wood, Robertson, Raggett, Ihiekwe, Hinds, Mattock, Jones, Vyner Midfielders Vaulks, Palmer, Potter, Towell, Wiles, Taylor, Williams, Newell, Forde, Bray Forwards Vassell, Smith, Proctor, Kayode

On loan Brighton midfielder Richie Towell is suspended after getting a straight red against Bristol City two games ago, but Clark Robertson and Zak Vyner could be involved after returning from injuries.

Billy Jones returns from suspension but picked up a knock in training on Friday.

Predicted Rotherham XI: Price; Ajayi, Wood, Raggett, Mattock; Taylor, Vaulks, Palmer, Williams; Wiles, Smith.

Betting & Match Odds

City are understandably 1/20 favourites to win at home with bet365 . Rotherham are big outsiders at 66/1 while a draw can be backed at 16/1.

Match Preview

The FA Cup was the only domestic honour Guardiola's side failed to win last season after they lost in the fifth round to Wigan.

But City picked up valuable momentum last week after their win against Liverpool, so the atmosphere around the Etihad will be more positive now they have closed the gap on the Premier League leaders and put their December wobble of three defeats in three to bed.

That home victory, coupled with the 3-1 win at Southampton, means City now have two consecutive wins and will look to extend their run by following Tottenham, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United into the next round.

A few fringe players will likely come in against Rotherham though, with Phil Foden expected to feature having so far failed to start a Premier League game.

United manager Paul Warne will not take any City XI lightly though and said before the game: "Everyone is looking forward to it, except possibly me as the manager! No, we're looking forward to it. Whichever team they put out will be really strong.

"I know that Man City want to do well in all of the cups and tournaments. Premier League players recover quickly so I won't be surprised to see a few big names in the team on Sunday.

"Whenever there is a football match, you've got a chance. We were possibly the poorest we've been on Saturday in the first half and we won the game. You don't have to be the better team to win. We'll turn up with a smile on our face and have a right go."