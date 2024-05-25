Manchester City vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch 2024 FA Cup final

How to watch the FA Cup match between Manchester City and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City and Manchester United will compete in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium for the second consecutive season.

The Citizens got the better of their neighbours in the 2022/23 showpiece after Ilkay Gundogan bagged a brace en route to their famous treble.

Pep Guardiola's side clinched a record-breaking fourth straight Premier League title on Sunday following their comfy 3-1 win over West Ham to pip Arsenal to top-flight glory. This is their chance to seal yet another double under their Catalan mastermind.

The Red Devils, who have been overshadowed by Man City's success in recent years, will be hoping for revenge on Saturday. Actually, they desperately need one, as lifting the FA Cup trophy is the only way for them to secure European football for next season after finishing eighth in what has been a hugely disappointing Premier League campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester City vs Manchester United kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm BST Venue: Wembley Stadium

This year’s FA Cup final will take place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 25, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

The 193rd Manchester Derby will be available to watch on BBC One, ITV1, BBC iPlayer, ITVX, STV, and STV Player in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

The recently-crowned Premier League champions are expected to have almost their full-strength squad available at this stage, although starting goalkeeper Ederson will miss out after a facial injury suffered against Tottenham earlier this month.

Deputy Stefan Ortega will slot in between the sticks for the Sky Blues, having impressed in the Spurs game. Nathan Ake and Jack Grealish are both fit as well, meaning Pep Guardiola has almost a clean bill of health for the trip to Wembley.

Manchester City possible XI: Ortega; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Gomez, Lewis, Walker Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Kovacic, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Doku, Foden, Bobb Forwards: Alvarez, Haaland

Manchester United team news

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has confirmed that Harry Maguire will miss Manchester United's FA Cup final on Saturday.

The England international has been recovering from a muscle injury he picked up in training earlier in the month and his absence will leave the challengers to City's crown light in defence once again.

The Dutch boss has had to use midfield cog Casemiro as a centre-back in recent weeks, with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane also absent with issues. However, both the Argentine and Frenchman are set to be available for this huge clash.

There's hope the returning Anthony Martial will make the squad for Saturday's kick-off, with Swedish defender Victor Lindelof (thigh) also facing a late fitness test. Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia are the only other definite absentees, as Man Utd prepare for the toughest assignment in the English capital.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Bayindir, Heaton Defenders: Varane, Maguire, Evans, Kambwala, Dalot Midfielders: McTominay, Eriksen, Mainoo, Fernandes, Hannibal, Amad, Pellistri Forwards: Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Mar 3, 2024 Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United Premier League Oct 29, 2023 Manchester United 0-3 Manchester City Premier League Jun 3, 2023 Manchester City 2-1 Manchester United FA Cup Jan 14, 2023 Manchester United 2-1 Manchester City Premier League Oct 2, 2022 Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United Premier League

