Manchester City & England star Scott returns to Everton on loan

The 33-year-old midfielder has moved until the end of the season, joining the team directly below City in the Women's Super League table

and midfielder Jill Scott has joined on loan until the end of the season.

The Lionesses icon, 33, returns to the club where she spent seven years between 2006 and 2013, prior to joining City.

are currently fifth in the Women's , just one place and four points below City.

More teams

The move comes only a day after Spanish midfielder Damaris Egurrola left Everton to join perennial European champions Lyon in a deal thought to be worth around €100,000 (£89m/$121m)

In Scott, Everton have signed one of the most experienced players in the game. She has won one Women’s Super League title, three Women’s FA Cups and three Continental Cups during her time at City, and her next cap for England will be her 150th at senior level.

Everton boss Willie Kirk said: "I am delighted to be able to bring Jill back to the club.

“She was a pivotal figure at Everton when the Women’s Super League was first formed and went on to become a significant part of Manchester City establishing themselves as one of the top clubs in this country.

“Her achievements in the game are incredible, and that was recognised with her MBE in the 2020 New Year’s Honours list.

“She is very excited to join us and I expect her to challenge and raise our standards, adding to the good work we are doing.

“It may only be a loan deal until the end of the season but I feel she can have a long-term impact to the journey that we are currently on.

“I'm really looking forward to working with her and it is another sign of our intent."

Article continues below

Everton director Sarvar Ismailov added: “It is great to welcome Jill back home. We all know the qualities which she brings to our squad but, most importantly, she gives us that winning mentality which will help our team.

“We are still in the process of strengthening and building that winning squad that can challenge the top four in the WSL.”

Scott could make her second debut for Everton straight away on Sunday, as they travel to face in the WSL.