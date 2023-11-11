Manchester City made €60m bid for Warren Zaire-Emery ahead of teenage sensation's incredible breakthrough at Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester City reportedly had a €60m bid for Paris Saint-German teenager Warren Zaire-Emery 'rejected' in the summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder made his PSG debut at the age of 16 last season and went on to make 31 appearances and scored twice. This term, however, the now 17-year-old has become a key player at the Ligue 1 side. He has played 15 times in all competitions, scoring two goals, and was called up to the French national team for the first time earlier this week. Now France Télévision claims City bid £52.6m (€60m/$64.29m) for the teenager, but the Paris outfit turned that down.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zaire-Emery is regarded as one of the best young talents in the game right now. He is flourishing under manager Luis Enrique and if he continues to shine at PSG, he could become a sought-after player who will command a monumental transfer fee.

WHAT NEXT? City may have a chance to try and sign him again when the January transfer window opens in the New Year but next up for Zaire-Emery is a possible international debut for France against Gibraltar in a Euro 2024 qualifier on November 18.