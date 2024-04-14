Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Women's FA Cup semi-final

How to watch the Women's FA Cup match between Manchester United and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United Women will be involved in a Women's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea Women at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday.

It will be a repeat of last season's final where Sam Kerr scored the winner for the Blues.

The Red Devils defeated Newcastle, Southampton and Brighton on the road to the semis, while Chelsea surged ahead with wins over West Ham, Crystal Palace and Everton to get here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:35 pm BST Venue: Leigh Sports Village

The Women's FA Cup semi-final match between Manchester United and Chelsea will be played at Leight Sports Village in Leigh, England.

It will kick off at 2:35 pm BST on Sunday, April 14, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Manchester United Women vs Chelsea Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Women's FA Cup semi-final match between Manchester United and Chelsea will be broadcast live on TV on BBC One, with live online streaming available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Team news & squads

Manchester United Women team news

United manager Marc Skinner will be without the injured lot of Gabby George, Emma Watson and Jess Simpson.

Meanwhile, Leah Galton and Hinata Miyazawa returned from their setbacks but would start on the bench against Chelsea.

Manchester United Women possible XI: Earps; Mannion, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Naalsund, Zelem; Geyse, Toone, Garcia; Parris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Tullis-Joyce Defenders: Le Tissier, Mannion, Blundell, Riviere, Evans, Turner, Rabjohn Midfielders: Toone, Guerrero, Zelem, Galton, Ladd, Naalsund, Miyazawa, Clinton Forwards: Malard, Garcia, Parris, Geyse, Williams

Chelsea Women team news

The FA Cup holders will miss the likes of Millie Bright, Maren Mjelde, Aniek Nouwen, Mia Fishel and Kerr on account of their respective knocks.

Blues boss Emma Hayes will continue with Lauren James in attack, with Mayra Ramirez featuring at the tip.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Hampton; Perisset, Carter, Buchanan, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; Rytting Kaneryd, Nusken, James; Ramirez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Evrard, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Charles, Buchanan, Fox, Bjorn Midfielders: Ingle, Nusken, Leupolz, Cuthbert, Cankovic, Akpan, Reiten, Rytting Kaneryd Forwards: Macario, James, Kirby, Hamano, Beever-Jones, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United Women and Chelsea Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 21, 2024 Chelsea 3-1 Manchester United Women's Super League May 14, 2023 Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United Women's FA Cup March 12, 2023 Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United Women's Super League November 6, 2022 Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea Women's Super League May 8, 2022 Chelsea 4-2 Manchester United Women's Super League

