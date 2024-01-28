Manchester United Women vs Aston Villa Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Manchester United Women will look to return to winning ways when they welcome Aston Villa Women to Leigh Sports Village in Sunday's Women's Super League (WSL) clash.
Marc Skinner's side kicked off the season with a 5-0 win over Newcastle United in the FA Cup, but since faced back-to-back defeats against Chelsea and Manchester City in the WSL and League Cup respectively.
On the other hand, Carla Ward's side picked up consecutive wins at Leicester City and Sunderland in the WSL and League Cup respectively, after a 3-0 loss against Everton in the FA Cup.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Man Utd Women vs Aston Villa Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|January 28, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Leigh Sports Village
The WSL match between Manchester United Women and Aston Villa Women will be played at Leigh Sports Village in Leigh, England.
It will kick off at 12 pm GMT on Sunday, January 28, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Man Utd Women vs Aston Villa Women online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through The FA Player.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Man Utd Women team news
Gabby George, Emma Watson, Jess Simpson, Hinata Miyazawa and Aoife Mannion are unavailable for selection, while Jayde Riviere is a doubt after missing the League Cup defeat to Man City.
Meanwhile, the likes of Mary Earps, Hayley Ladd, Leah Galton, Ella Toone and Geyse are expected to earn recalls following the mid-week rotations.
Man Utd Women possible XI: Earps; Blundell, Le Tissier, Turner, Evans; Zelem, Ladd; Garcia, Toone, Galton; Geyse.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Earps, Tullis-Joyce
|Defenders:
|Le Tissier, Blundell, Riviere, Evans, Turner, Rabjohn
|Midfielders:
|Toone, Guerrero, Zelem, Galton, Ladd, Naalsund, Clinton
|Forwards:
|Malard, Garcia, Parris, Geyse, Williams
Aston Villa Women team news
Defender Lucy Parker is a long-term absentee for the visitors on account of an ankle surgery.
Having made it back to training earlier than expected, Danielle Turner may make the squad.
Adriana Leon, Alisha Lehman and Rachel Daly should feature as the front three, with Ebony Salmon as an option from the bench.
Aston Villa Women possible XI: Van Domselaar; Mayling, Patten, Corsie, Maritz; Dali, Staniforth, Blindkilde; Leon, Lehmann, Daly.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Van Domselaar, Leat
|Defenders:
|Mayling, Patten, Corsie, Turner, Maritz, Pacheco
|Midfielders:
|Staniforth, Nobbs, Dali, Brown
|Forwards:
|Lehmann, Daly, Gregory, Salmon, Mullett, Hanson, Magill, Leon
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United Women and Aston Villa Women across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 1, 2023
|Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester United
|Women's Super League
|April 28, 2023
|Aston Villa 2-3 Manchester United
|Women's Super League
|December 3, 2022
|Manchester United 5-0 Aston Villa
|Women's Super League
|October 1, 2022
|Aston Villa 1-1 (4-3 pen.) Manchester United
|FA Women's League Cup
|April 24, 2022
|Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United
|Women's Super League