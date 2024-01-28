Manchester United Women vs Aston Villa Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester United Women and Aston Villa Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United Women will look to return to winning ways when they welcome Aston Villa Women to Leigh Sports Village in Sunday's Women's Super League (WSL) clash.

Marc Skinner's side kicked off the season with a 5-0 win over Newcastle United in the FA Cup, but since faced back-to-back defeats against Chelsea and Manchester City in the WSL and League Cup respectively.

On the other hand, Carla Ward's side picked up consecutive wins at Leicester City and Sunderland in the WSL and League Cup respectively, after a 3-0 loss against Everton in the FA Cup.

Man Utd Women vs Aston Villa Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm GMT Venue: Leigh Sports Village

The WSL match between Manchester United Women and Aston Villa Women will be played at Leigh Sports Village in Leigh, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm GMT on Sunday, January 28, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Man Utd Women vs Aston Villa Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through The FA Player.

Team news & squads

Man Utd Women team news

Gabby George, Emma Watson, Jess Simpson, Hinata Miyazawa and Aoife Mannion are unavailable for selection, while Jayde Riviere is a doubt after missing the League Cup defeat to Man City.

Meanwhile, the likes of Mary Earps, Hayley Ladd, Leah Galton, Ella Toone and Geyse are expected to earn recalls following the mid-week rotations.

Man Utd Women possible XI: Earps; Blundell, Le Tissier, Turner, Evans; Zelem, Ladd; Garcia, Toone, Galton; Geyse.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Tullis-Joyce Defenders: Le Tissier, Blundell, Riviere, Evans, Turner, Rabjohn Midfielders: Toone, Guerrero, Zelem, Galton, Ladd, Naalsund, Clinton Forwards: Malard, Garcia, Parris, Geyse, Williams

Aston Villa Women team news

Defender Lucy Parker is a long-term absentee for the visitors on account of an ankle surgery.

Having made it back to training earlier than expected, Danielle Turner may make the squad.

Adriana Leon, Alisha Lehman and Rachel Daly should feature as the front three, with Ebony Salmon as an option from the bench.

Aston Villa Women possible XI: Van Domselaar; Mayling, Patten, Corsie, Maritz; Dali, Staniforth, Blindkilde; Leon, Lehmann, Daly.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Van Domselaar, Leat Defenders: Mayling, Patten, Corsie, Turner, Maritz, Pacheco Midfielders: Staniforth, Nobbs, Dali, Brown Forwards: Lehmann, Daly, Gregory, Salmon, Mullett, Hanson, Magill, Leon

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United Women and Aston Villa Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 1, 2023 Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester United Women's Super League April 28, 2023 Aston Villa 2-3 Manchester United Women's Super League December 3, 2022 Manchester United 5-0 Aston Villa Women's Super League October 1, 2022 Aston Villa 1-1 (4-3 pen.) Manchester United FA Women's League Cup April 24, 2022 Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United Women's Super League

