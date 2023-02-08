Man Utd weighing up Kane or Osimhen as Ten Hag targets £100m summer transfer for new No.9

Manchester United are reportedly considering Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane as £100m summer targets, with Erik ten Hag eager to land a new No.9.

WHAT HAPPENED? Since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November, Ten Hag has publicly admitted that United need to bolster their options upfront. The Red Devils signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley in January but remain in the hunt for permanent additions and have reportedly begun planning for the summer window. According to The Telegraph, United are weighing up a move for Tottenham captain Kane or Napoli talisman Osimhen, with both men currently enjoying prolific seasons at their respective clubs. It is believed that Ten Hag has watched Osimhen closely since last summer and likes his pace, strength, pressing and hunger for goals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, it will not be easy to snatch Osimhen from the Serie A leaders as they remain determined keep hold of the striker, who has scored 16 goals in 17 league matches this term. Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has told Sport Bild: "I can tell you that Osimhen is not for sale. Our players are in demand, but I don't have to sell anyone. We don't have any debts."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Meanwhile, Kane's strike for Tottenham against Manchester City over the weekend saw him become only the third player in history to reach 200 Premier League goals, after Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney. He also overtook Jimmy Greaves as the club’s all-time record goalscorer with 267 to his name from 416 games. Kane's contract is due to expire in 2024, though, and he has admitted that negotiations over an extension are still at an early stage, which could open the door for United.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils will take on Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday.