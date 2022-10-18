Manchester United vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch and stream Man Utd against Tottenham on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday. It is a meeting between the third and fifth-placed teams in the table but standings hardly matter when two teams of this magnitude go up against each other. The Red Devils have a point to prove after a blunt attacking display against Newcastle United over the weekend, while Spurs would hope that they can pick up another three points to keep the pressure on table-toppers Arsenal.

Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo came close on a couple of occasions but is yet to get his mojo back in front of goal. He will be hoping that Eik ten Hag gives him another start to prove himself after drawing a blank against the Magpies.

Tottenham have won four of their last five matches and their performance against Everton will be a morale booster before taking on United. GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need ahead of this big mid-week encounter.

Manchester United vs Tottenham date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester United vs Tottenham Date: October 19, 2022 Kick-off: 8:15pm BST/ 3:15 ET / 00:45am IST (Oct 20) Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on Peacock.

In the U.K. the match can be live streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Peacock UK N/A Amazon Prime Video India Star Sports 1 Select SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar

Man Utd squad and team news

Manchester United have plenty of injury concerns. Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, and Donny van de Beek will all miss out.

Anthony Martial is fit again and should be reinstated to the squad whereas Scott McTominay will be back after missing out through suspension against Newcastle. However, Christian Eriksen is a doubt as it remains to be seen whether he will bounce back from his illness to face his former team.

Possible Man Utd XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Ronaldo, Rashford

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka, Vitek Defenders Varane, Dalot, Jones, Shaw, Lindelof, Martinez, Mengi, Malacia Midfielders Fernandes, Casemiro, Pellistri, McTominay, Fred, Eriksen, Garnacho, Iqbal Forwards Martial, Ronaldo, Elanga, Rashford, Shoretire, Antony, Sancho, McNeill

Tottenham squad and team news

Tottenham will be definitely missing the services of Richarlison after he suffered a calf injury against Everton. Dejan Kulusevski also remains a doubt as he is yet to recover from his hamstring injury. Emerson Royal will be serving the third and final match of his suspension.

Yves Bissouma is likely to replace Richarlison whereas Matt Doherty will serve as a replacement for Emerson Royal.

Possible Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Bentancur, Perisic; Son, Kane