Man Utd vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Erik ten Haag's side will be without Cristiano Ronaldo against Atletico Madrid

Manchester United will take on Spanish side Atletico Madrid in their fifth pre-season friendly ahead of their 2022-23 Premier League season opener on August 7.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their ongoing pre-season, having won three games on the trot before being held to a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, courtesy of an injury time own goal by Calum Chambers.

all the information you need about the pre-season friendly at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo.

Man Utd vs Atletico Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid Date: July 30, 2022 Kick-off: 12:45 pm BST / 7:45 am ET

How to watch Man Utd vs Atletico Madrid on TV & live stream online

The pre-season contest will not be broadcast on television in the United Kingdom, but it is available to watch and stream online through MUTV.

Man Utd squad & team news

The biggest team news from Manchester is the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo who has not travelled to Oslo for the friendly against Atletico Madrid.

New signings Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen could make their debuts against Atletico Madrid when the two teams clash on Saturday. Alongside the duo, fellow new recruit Tyrell Malacia has also been named in the travelling squad named by Erik ten Haag.

Midfielder Scott McTominay is set to return to action after having missed the 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in Melbourne. James Garner, who made a substitute appearance in that match is also included in the squad making their journey to Norway.

Possible Man Utd XI: De Gea, Lindelof, Maguire, Dalot, Malacia, McTominay, Fred, Fernandes, Sancho, Martial, Rashford.

Position Players Goalkeepers David De Gea, Tom Heaton, Matej Kovar Defenders Diogo Dalot, Ethan Laird, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Alex Telles. Midfielders Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Scott McTominay, Facundo Pellistri, Donny van de Beek. Forwards Anthony Elanga, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho.

Atletico Madrid squad & team news

Atletico began their pre-season preparations with a 4-0 win against Spanish third tier team Numancia.

Angel Correa, Thomas Lemar, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Matheus Cunha got on the scoresheet as Diego Simeone's side started their pre-season in grand fashion.

The Madrid team has signed defender Nahuel Molina from Udinese and he could feature against the Premier League side. Axel Witsel has also arrived and could play a part. They'll be without former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez who has left the club to join Nacional and Samuel Lino who has been loaned out to Valencia.

Striker Joao Felix recovered from an injury to return to training last week but it remains to be seen whether the forward will play any part against Manchester United.

Possible Atletico Madrid XI: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Stefan Savic, Raul Gimenez, Renan Lodi; Thomas Lemar, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Rodrigo de Paul; Angel Correa, Alvaro Morata, Antoine Griezmann.