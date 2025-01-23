How to watch today's Manchester United vs Rangers Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Manchester United and Rangers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United and Rangers will both be battling for a spot in the Europa League knockouts when they clash at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Struggling in the domestic circuit, the Red Devils are assured to at least make the knockout play-offs, with the Gers just a point behind United on the league phase standings table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Europa League match between Manchester United and Rangers will be available to watch live on TNT Sports.

Manchester United vs Rangers kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Old Trafford

The Europa League match between Manchester United and Rangers will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Thursday, January 23, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are all confined to the treatment room, while Marcus Rashford remains exiled from much of the action under Ruben Amorim's tutelage.

Besides, Rashford could join Antony in a move away from the club, while Lisandro Martinez and Rasmus Hojlund could back into the XI here in place of Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee respectively.

Rangers team news

Dujon Sterling, John Souttar, Oscar Cortes, Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Tom Lawrence are all sidelined through injuries, while Mohamed Diomande is suspended on account of three bookings in the league phase.

On loan from Lille, Rafael Fernandes is ineligible to play at this stage of the competition, while Jack Butland remains a doubt.

Nicolas Raskin should partner Connor Barron in the middle, with Hamza Igamane leading the line.

