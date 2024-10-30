How to watch today's Manchester United vs Leicester Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Manchester United and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will begin life after the sacking of Erik ten Hag when they face Leicester in a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Until a new manager is appointed, fellow Dutchman Ruud van Nistlerooy will take charge as interim, as the Red Devils are coming off 2-1 defeat at West Ham in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Steve Cooper's side will also look to return to winning ways after suffering a 1-3 league loss against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Carabao Cup match between Manchester United and Leicester will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports+, and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester United vs Leicester kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Old Trafford

The Carabao Cup match between Manchester United and Leicester will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Wednesday, October 30, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Antony is yet to recover from a sprained ankle, while all of Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw also continue to occupy the treatment room.

Besides, having picked up a knock in the West Ham loss, Noussair Mazraoui is a doubt for the cup game.

Lisandro Martinez is in line to slot in for Mazraoui on the left side of the backline, while the likes of Manuel Ugarte, Amad Diallo and Joshua Zirkzee could benefit from rotations.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Lindelof, Martinez; Ugarte, Eriksen; Diallo, Fernandes, Garnacho; Zirkzee.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bayindir, Onana, Heaton Defenders: Lindelof, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Malacia, Dalot, Evans, Amass Midfielders: Mount, Fernandes, Eriksen, Amad, Casemiro, Ugarte, Mainoo, Collyer, Gore Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Zirkzee, Garnacho, Wheatley

Leicester team news

With Patson Daka out of contention due to an ankle issue, either Jamie Vardy or Odsonne Edouard will start at the tip of attack.

Victor Kristiansen, Jannik Vestergaard, Hamza Choudhury and Jakub Stolarczyk all unlikely to be available for selection as well.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward is expected to return for cup duty, with Cooper likely to effect many other changes, too.

Leicester possible XI: Ward; Justin, Coady, Okoli, Thomas; Soumare, Skipp; McAteer, El Khannouss, De Cordova-Reid; Edouard.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hermansen, Iversen, Ward, Stolarczyk Defenders: Faes, Coady, Okoli, Kristiansen, Pereira, Vestergaard, Justin, Thomas Midfielders: Ndidi, Winks, El Khannouss, Choudhury, Skipp, Soumare, Golding, Alves, Buonanotte Forwards: Ayew, Daka, Vardy, Mavididi, Fatawu, Edouard, McAteer, De Cordova-Reid

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United and Leicester across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 19, 2023 Manchester United 3-0 Leicester Premier League September 1, 2022 Leicester 0-1 Manchester United Premier League April 2, 2022 Manchester United 1-1 Leicester Premier League October 16, 2021 Leicester 4-2 Manchester United Premier League May 11, 2021 Manchester United 1-2 Leicester Premier League

Useful links