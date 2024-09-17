How to watch today's Manchester United vs Barnsley Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Manchester United and Barnsley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United enter the Carabao Cup third round as they play host to League One side Barnsley at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Erik ten Hag's Red Devils will aim to build on last weekend's 3-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League, while Barnsley enter the game on the back of a 3-0 loss at Stevenage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United vs Barnsley online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Carabao Cup match between Manchester United and Barnsley will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Manchester United vs Barnsley kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Old Trafford

The Carabao Cup match between Manchester United and Barnsley will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, September 17, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Rotations can be expected for the cup game, with Manuel Ugarte in line for his full debut after the midfielder came off the bench in the Southampton win, apart from the likes of Casemiro, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho eyeing starts.

Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui are all doubtful to feature, so Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans could be paired at the back.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Dalot; Maguire, Evans, Amass; Casemiro, Ugarte, Collyer; Antony, Zirkzee, Garnacho.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bayindir, Onana, Heaton Defenders: Lindelof, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Yoro, Dalot, Shaw, Evans, Amass Midfielders: Mount, Fernandes, Eriksen, Casemiro, Ugarte, Mainoo, Collyer, Gore Forwards: Hojlund, Rashford, Zirkzee, Amad, Garnacho, Antony, Wheatley

Barnsley team news

Former Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane is the only known absentee for the visitors, while Max Watters and Fabio Jalo are likely to be available after they featured off the bench at the weekend.

Otherwise, defender Donovan Pines is a doubt but may be able to shake off his niggle ahead of kick off at Old Trafford.

Barnsley possible XI: Slonina; Cotter, De Gevigney, Pines, Earl, Lofthouse; Connell, Phillips; Keillor-Dunn, Jalo, Humphreys.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Slonina, Smith, Killip, Hayton Defenders: Cotter, Roberts, Pines, De Gevigney, O'Keeffe, Lofthouse, Gent, McCarthy, Earl Midfielders: Russell, Phillips, Benson, Craig, Bland, Wolfe, Keillor-Dunn, Yoganathan, Connell, Nwakali Forwards: Cosgrove, Jalo, Marsh, Watters, Humphrys

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United and Barnsley across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 27, 2009 Barnsley 0-2 Manchester United League Cup May 10, 1998 Barnsley 0-2 Manchester United Premier League February 25, 1998 Barnsley 3-2 Manchester United FA Cup February 14, 1998 Manchester United 1-1 Barnsley FA Cup October 25, 1997 Manchester United 7-0 Barnsley Premier League

