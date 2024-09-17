+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Carabao Cup
Old Trafford
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Manchester United vs Barnsley Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Manchester United and Barnsley, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United enter the Carabao Cup third round as they play host to League One side Barnsley at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Erik ten Hag's Red Devils will aim to build on last weekend's 3-0 win over Southampton in the Premier League, while Barnsley enter the game on the back of a 3-0 loss at Stevenage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United vs Barnsley online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Carabao Cup match between Manchester United and Barnsley will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester United vs Barnsley kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 17, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm BST
Venue:Old Trafford

The Carabao Cup match between Manchester United and Barnsley will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, September 17, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Rotations can be expected for the cup game, with Manuel Ugarte in line for his full debut after the midfielder came off the bench in the Southampton win, apart from the likes of Casemiro, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho eyeing starts.

Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui are all doubtful to feature, so Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans could be paired at the back.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Dalot; Maguire, Evans, Amass; Casemiro, Ugarte, Collyer; Antony, Zirkzee, Garnacho.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bayindir, Onana, Heaton
Defenders:Lindelof, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Yoro, Dalot, Shaw, Evans, Amass
Midfielders:Mount, Fernandes, Eriksen, Casemiro, Ugarte, Mainoo, Collyer, Gore
Forwards:Hojlund, Rashford, Zirkzee, Amad, Garnacho, Antony, Wheatley

Barnsley team news

Former Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane is the only known absentee for the visitors, while Max Watters and Fabio Jalo are likely to be available after they featured off the bench at the weekend.

Otherwise, defender Donovan Pines is a doubt but may be able to shake off his niggle ahead of kick off at Old Trafford.

Barnsley possible XI: Slonina; Cotter, De Gevigney, Pines, Earl, Lofthouse; Connell, Phillips; Keillor-Dunn, Jalo, Humphreys.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Slonina, Smith, Killip, Hayton
Defenders:Cotter, Roberts, Pines, De Gevigney, O'Keeffe, Lofthouse, Gent, McCarthy, Earl
Midfielders:Russell, Phillips, Benson, Craig, Bland, Wolfe, Keillor-Dunn, Yoganathan, Connell, Nwakali
Forwards:Cosgrove, Jalo, Marsh, Watters, Humphrys

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United and Barnsley across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
October 27, 2009Barnsley 0-2 Manchester UnitedLeague Cup
May 10, 1998Barnsley 0-2 Manchester UnitedPremier League
February 25, 1998Barnsley 3-2 Manchester UnitedFA Cup
February 14, 1998Manchester United 1-1 BarnsleyFA Cup
October 25, 1997Manchester United 7-0 BarnsleyPremier League

Useful links

