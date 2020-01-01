‘Man Utd still three players off City & Liverpool’ – Giggs encouraged, but wants summer spend

The Red Devils legend sees Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side “moving in the right direction”, but feels further strengthening is required for a title tilt

remain “three players” short of challenging and for the Premier League title, claims Ryan Giggs.

The Red Devils have made impressive progress in 2020, to the point that they are now 19 games unbeaten across all competitions.

A 2-0 victory over saw that run extended, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side keeping themselves in the hunt for a top-four finish.

qualification is the target for this season, but future ambition at Old Trafford is much greater than that.

A club with 13 Premier League crowns to its name is determined to force its way back into contention for the most prestigious of prizes.

Positive steps are being taken in that quest, with big money having been invested along the way, but Giggs believes another productive window will be required this summer in order for the Red Devils to compete with north west rivals in 2020-21.

The United legend has told Premier League Productions: “I still think we're off City and Liverpool by two or three players.

“But Ole has done really, really well in the two transfer windows he's had.

“Good characters are coming in. You see [Bruno] Fernandes, he looks like a leader, he looks like a character. [Harry] Maguire, he's their captain.

“It's not just about having the players, it's about having that culture, that character that can improve not only the starting XI but the squad and the overall feeling around the club.

“They're certainly moving in the right direction. But, I still believe we need three new players.”

United continue to be linked with a number of possible additions ahead of the next window – which is set to open on July 27.

Solskjaer is said to have targets in mind that will strengthen the Red Devils from back to front.

defender Kalidou Koulibaly has seen a move to the Premier League mooted, while those at Old Trafford are also said to have sights locked on midfielder Saul Niguez, playmaker Jack Grealish and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

It remains to be seen whether approaches for any of those targets can be made, with Solskjaer waiting to discover how much he will be given to spend by the Old Trafford board.