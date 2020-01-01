Man Utd should move Pogba on now & he can take Raiola with him - Parker

The former Red Devils right-back believes the time has come for the French midfielder to leave Old Trafford

should sell Paul Pogba this summer and cut all ties with his agent Mino Raiola in the process, according to Paul Parker.

Pogba's future has been the subject of much speculation since he publicly expressed a desire to undertake a new challenge away from Old Trafford last summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ultimately convinced the 26-year-old to stay put for the start of the 2019-20 campaign, but a niggling ankle issue has significantly restricted the midfielder's contribution.

More teams

Pogba underwent surgery on the injury in January but it is not yet known when he will return to full training.

As revealed by Goal, United are expecting Pogba to leave in the summer and can see him joining either Real Madrid or Juventus.

Raiola has publicly hinted that the World Cup winner would be open to a return to Juve, leading to a feud with Solskjaer which has overshadowed United's exploits on the pitch over the last week.

Parker, who played for the Red Devils between 1991 and 1996, would like to see a distracting saga draw to a close as soon as possible. He said, as quoted by Daily Star : "The whole thing has to stop, it’s as simple as that.

“They just need it to move on. It’s not about when he comes back, don’t even wait for that. Just move him on now and take his agent with him.

“His agent has said a lot of stuff, Pogba hasn’t said anything. There are enough opportunities for him to come out and set the record straight.

“If he came out and said he wants to leave, a lot more respect would be had. Don’t let a non-football man do it for you.

“The fans are not fussed about him anymore, they’ve got no interest anymore. Even if he does come back, they are fed up of ifs and buts.

“If the real Paul Pogba was there, with Bruno Fernandes and Fred around as well, that would be a good combination. But it isn't going to be.

Article continues below

“Manchester United have to move him on. They need positivity and that’s with players that want to be there.”

Solskjaer must continue to make do without a talismanic figure in the meantime, with a crucial home fixture against up next on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils moved to within three points of the final spot with a win over at Stamford Bridge on Monday, and another victory could see them close that gap even further.