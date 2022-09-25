Man Utd's Martinez gives defiant response to critics after being branded 'too short' for the Premier League

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has sent a defiant response to critics who have claimed he is not tall enough for the Premier League.

Summer signing endured tough start at Utd

Defender's height also questioned

Martinez has now hit back at his critics

WHAT HAPPENED? United's £46.5 million ($53m) summer signing was criticised by pundits in the early weeks of the season following his move from Ajax and branded "too short" for the Premier League at just 5ft 9in. Martinez has since impressed alongside Raphael Varane for the Red Devils and has insisted while on international duty with Argentina that he is not bothered by the criticism he's received.

WHAT THEY SAID: "To be honest, it’s a dream come true to be playing at such a big club as Manchester United, especially playing in the Premier League, which I think is one of the best leagues in the world," he told TyC Sports. "It’s nice to catch the rhythm of the Premier League, so I’m very happy. I don't pay attention [to criticism]. I believe in myself, I trust myself. I always work hard every day. That's what's going to give you results at the end."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez and United enjoyed an upturn in form before the international break, winning four games in a row in the Premier League. However, the centre-back faces the toughest challenge of his Old Trafford career so far next time out when he faces an Erling Haaland-inspired Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? The Man Utd defender is currently with the Argentina squad preparing for a friendly against Jamaica.