'Man Utd Rest In Peace' - Ten Hag's team ridiculed for disastrous performance against Brentford

Manchester United's start to the season became even more humiliating in the first half of Saturday's match against Brentford, as the Red Devils fell behind 4-0 in just 35 minutes. New manager Erik ten Hag had already lost the first match of his tenure last weekend, and any optimism from the pre-season is now a distant memory.
The trouble started for United 10 minutes into the game with a howler from David de Gea, who let a long-range shot from Joshua Dasilva slip by him. Then, Mathias Jensen managed to double his side's lead eight minutes later. Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo compounded United's misery with a goal each to make it 4-0 by half-time.
Reactions to Man Utd meltdown
United's tragic display has attracted much ridicule on social media, with many fans and pundits taking shots at Ten Hag's team.
No words needed. pic.twitter.com/aJPmEo2Q0E— GOAL (@goal) August 13, 2022
Manchester United, Rest In Peace.— Stan Collymore❤️🖤 (@StanCollymore) August 13, 2022
Killed by ownership who put corporate over football, frittered away the inheritance of a dominant 20 years and didn't listen to the original Green and Gold campaign when they warned of this.
Sad to see.
Manchester United is going to get relegated at this point lmfao— Colin (@IntroSpecktive) August 13, 2022
I now fully understand why @Cristiano wanted to leave @ManUtd @GaryLineker— 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭 𝐏𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 (@Matt_Pinner) August 13, 2022
Manchester United as a club are completely broken. Reputations and careers for both players and managers go there to die— Andrew Cesare (@AndrewCesare) August 13, 2022
Have Manchester United considered waking up?— Tom Victor (@tomvictor) August 13, 2022
What a break that is from Brentford. What a shambles Manchester United are.— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 13, 2022
watching the Manchester United game pic.twitter.com/4QZL3hiTye— Seth Vertelney (@svertelney) August 13, 2022
Barcelona not paying De Jong his wages is one thing but trying to send him to Manchester United is just pure cruel— Conn (@ConnCFC) August 13, 2022
What next for Man Utd?
The Red Devils are almost certain to finish without any points from their first two Premier League matches of the new season.
They were embarrassed by their defeat against Brighton last week but the latest catastrophe will set them back even further.
Things may just get even worse for the Old Trafford side next week.
Awaiting Ten Hag's team next is a home game against last season's runners-up Liverpool on August 20.