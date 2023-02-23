Man Utd plotting Kim Min-jae transfer swoop as Napoli's star's £42m release clause set to become active for 15-day period

- Napoli defender release clause revealed
- He's starred in run to Serie A summit
- United could target defender in summer
WHAT HAPPENED? According to Corriere dello Sport in Italy, United are considering a summer move for Kim as Erik ten Hag seeks to bolster his defensive line. The Napoli star's release clause is set to become active for a 15-day period in the summer window, and United will have to move quickly to secure his signature. The Italian giants are said to be eager to tie Kim down to a new contract that could see his buy-out clause increase to £57m ($69m), but he could yet be tempted by a move to Old Trafford.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 26-year-old South Korea international has impressed for Napoli this season on their barnstorming run to the Serie A summit. Kim and his teammates are currently 15 points clear at the top of the Italian top flight.
AND WHAT'S MORE: United may well be in the market for a central defender this summer. Although Ten Hag sanctioned a deal for Lisandro Martinez last summer, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have both seen their game-time reduce and it has been reported that they could seek escape routes from Old Trafford.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Getty
Getty/GOAL
WHAT NEXT FOR NAPOLI? The runaway Serie A leaders will take on Empoli, Lazio and Atalanta in Serie A before the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie versus Eintracht Frankfurt on March 15.