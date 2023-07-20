Man Utd have their new No.1! Andre Onana completes £48m transfer from Inter to replace David de Gea between the sticks

Andre Onana has completed a £48 million ($62m) transfer to Manchester United from Inter.

WHAT HAPPENED? United confirmed Onana's arrival at Old Trafford on Thursday as the 27-year-old goalkeeper put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the option of an extra year. The Red Devils have reportedly paid Inter £44m ($57m) upfront for Onana and the remaining £4m will be delivered in add-ons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onana has been signed as a replacement for former United No.1 David de Gea, who left the club upon the expiration of his contract in June. The Cameroonian shot-stopper previously worked under Erik ten Hag at Ajax, and has admitted that he is delighted to be reuniting with the Dutchman at Old Trafford.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Inter have sanctioned Onana's departure after just one full season, having initially signed him on a free transfer in July 2022. The talented 'keeper made 41 appearances across all competitions for the Nerazzurri last season, including a Champions League final outing against Manchester City. Inter ended up suffering a 1-0 defeat in Istanbul, but Onana produced a stellar display between the sticks and showed off his exceptional distribution skills - which United fans will hope to see on a regular basis in 2023-24.

WHAT NEXT? Onana is expected to join the rest of the United squad for their pre-season tour of the U.S., with friendly encounters against Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund all set to be squeezed in before the end of July.