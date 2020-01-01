Man Utd move no priority for Grealish at present as agent addresses Aston Villa exit talk

Jonathan Barnett, the representative who manages the midfielder’s career, says focus remains locked on a Premier League survival bid

Securing a big-money move to , or any of his other suitors, is no kind of priority for Jack Grealish, claims his agent, with the captain focused on a Premier League survival bid.

The 24-year-old playmaker is expected to leave his boyhood club when the next transfer window swings open.

If Villa were to slip through a top-flight trapdoor over the coming weeks, then any faint hope they have of retaining the services of a talismanic presence would fade away.

Dean Smith’s side are already aware that fending off mounting interest in Grealish’s services is going to be a tough ask.

A fresh start at Old Trafford is being mooted for a talented midfielder that many believe is deserving of a much grander stage than the one he currently graces.

The hopeful does, however, boast strong emotional ties to Villa and will not be leaving them in the lurch.

It may be that he needs to head elsewhere in order to further his career, but he will want to tread that path knowing that he has done all he can to help set the Villans up for a brighter future.

Jonathan Barnett, the agent who looks after Grealish’s career, will be the man charged with the task of sounding out potential buyers once the time comes to weigh up transfer options.

He is, however, prepared to delay that process for as long as attention remains locked on matters elsewhere, with there more pressing concerns for his client to contend with at present.

With that in mind, any talk of linking up with United will continue to be put on hold.

Barnett told The Athletic when quizzed on Grealish’s plans: “Jack is captain of Aston Villa, his first priority at the moment is to make sure they stay in the Premier League.

“Until that’s sorted out, we don’t have the discussion.

“He’s got his priorities right, he has a job and that’s what he’s going to do. He’s going to fight for Aston Villa.”

Plenty have talked up the potential for Grealish to thrive if a move to Old Trafford is made.

He does, however, still have eight games left to take in with Villa this season, with Smith’s team currently languishing in 19th spot but only one point away from hauling themselves out of the bottom three.