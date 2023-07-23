Man Utd miss out on another target! Leon Goretzka rules out transfer away from Bayern Munich in strong statement

Man Utd's pursuit of Leon Goretzka ends in disappointment as the German midfielder declares his love for Bayern Munich in a strong statement.

  • Goretzka committed to staying at Bayern
  • Confirmed his love for the club
  • Ends Manchester United transfer rumors

WHAT HAPPENED: Leon Goretzka has put an end to speculation surrounding his future by affirming his desire to remain at Bayern Munich. Amid rumors linking him with a potential move to Manchester United, the German midfielder has made a definitive statement expressing his commitment to the Bundesliga champions.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a firm declaration when speaking to Sky Germany, Goretzka stated when asked if he would be leaving Bayern, "No. I love the club, I love the city, I love the fans." He made it clear that he has no intentions of leaving Bayern and is eager to embrace the challenges that lie ahead with the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leon Goretzka's decision to stay at Bayern Munich comes as a blow to Manchester United, who were reportedly interested in acquiring the talented midfielder. Bayern's ability to retain key players like Goretzka reinforces their status as one of Europe's top clubs and showcases their ability to retain talent amidst transfer speculations.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Mauricio Pochettino 2023GettyErik ten Hag Manchester United 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT: With Goretzka's firm commitment to Bayern Munich, Manchester United will need to explore alternative options in their search for midfield reinforcements.

