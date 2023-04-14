'You cannot concede like this' - Man Utd star Marcel Sabitzer bemoans 'two STUPID goals' as Red Devils collapse late on against Sevilla

Marcel Sabitzer was left frustrated after his Manchester United side threw away a two-goal lead late on in their Europa League clash against Sevilla

United fall apart late on

Two own goals made it 2-2

Sabitzer left frustrated

WHAT HAPPENED? United were 2-0 up and had the six-time Europa League winners on the ropes before collapsing spectacularly in the second-half by conceding two late, bizarre own goals. Sabitzer - whose goals had fired his team into what looked like a commanding lead - cut a disconsolate figure after the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Austrian told BT Sport: "It’s difficult to find the words. We should have finished them off. We had the chances. Unfortunately we gave easy goals away. We can’t concede these type of goals. Two stupid goals and that’s not what we wanted. Very frustrated. You cannot concede like this. It’s not focusing until the end. 2-0 up at home and you have to get it done."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sabitzer was one of the bright lights on the night as he continued his brilliant run of form. While he focussed on United's lack of game management on the night, there was no doubt an element of rotten luck at play as Lisandro Martinez's injury left the Reds with ten men before Sevilla scored twice from efforts that were far from on target.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? United's hectic schedule means there's very little time to dwell on matters. They travel to Nottingham Forest on Sunday in the league before jetting off to Sevilla to settle their quarter-final tie next Thursday night.