Huge injury blow for Man Utd as Luke Shaw faces lengthy spell on sidelines with muscle injury

Luke Shaw is set to be out for an extended period of time after suffering a muscle injury, in a huge blow to Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Shaw has sustained a muscle injury, the club have announced, and United are now assessing the extent of his issue. They claim that "the England left-back is expected to be out of action for a number of weeks."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Shaw has developed into a key player for manager Erik ten Hag, making 27 appearances last season and starting both of United's first two games of the current campaign. Back-up option Tyrell Malacia is also injured, and it remains to be seen if the club will attempt to sign cover before the end of the transfer window.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United beat Wolves 1-0 on the opening weekend of the Premier League season but were then beaten 2-0 by Tottenham. The Red Devils face Nottingham Forest in their next fixture, and the club then face tricky fixtures against Arsenal and Brighton.

WHAT NEXT? United will hope to discover the extent of Shaw's injury quickly as they prepare for a tough run of fixtures.