Manchester United can forget about signing Fati - Barcelona's teenage sensation is unsellable

The English side have been linked with the 17-year-old attacker in recent weeks but he proved his incredible worth to the Blaugrana against Leganes

Speculation has mounted in recent weeks that Manchester United are considering making an offer for Ansu Fati.

However, while have become synonymous with strange moves in the transfer market, even the cash-strapped Catalans wouldn't consider selling the 17-year-old sensation.

"We won't use players from the academy to make money," club director Xavier Viljoana told Sport. "In principle, we have no intention of selling the players we believe will make the first team.

More teams

"I think he's happy here and he will be an important player in the coming years."

Forget the coming years, though – Fati will be an important player in the coming weeks.

When the Bissau-born Under-21 international became the youngest player to score twice in Liga back in February, Barca boss Quique Setien said, "He has provided us with solutions."

Fati certainly solved a problem for the Catalans in Tuesday night’s 2-0 win over .

Barca were dire for the majority of the first half at Camp Nou. Indeed, they were lucky to not be trailing to 's basement boys, who could have scored twice in the opening 10 minutes.

Miguel Angel Guerrero saw one shot brilliantly cleared off the line by the scrambling Clement Lenglet and then struck the outside of the post with another.

Whether it was the absence of fans or the late kick-off, Barca appeared to be asleep and it took Fati to rouse them from their slumber, with the teenager netting in the 42nd minute with what was the hosts' first shot on target.

Before then, Antoine Griezmann had had Barca's one and only sight of goal with a header from an Ivan Rakitic cross that sailed wide.

It was another one of those evenings for Griezmann, who, just as he had in last weekend's win at Mallorca, looked lost in the centre-forward role in a three-man attack.

Once again, it wasn't for the want of trying and Griezmann was desperately unfortunate to see a goal disallowed midway through the second half when Nelson Semedo was deemed to have played a foot offside.

However, another blank will only increase the pressure on the €120 million (£107m/$135m) signing, particularly as Luis Suarez is fit again, Martin Braithwaite got off the mark against Mallorca and Fati left his mark here.

Fati, of course, is being carefully managed by Setien, who withdrew the youngster after 52 minutes. His talent was once again there for all to see, though.

As well as opening the scoring with a sweet right-footed strike from the edge of the area, he also provoked panic in the Leganes defence with his pace and dribbling skills.

Lionel Messi, of course, remains the master in that regard. During the first half, Leganes resorted to rugby tackles to stop the Argentine in his tracks.

However, such an approach was always going to prove costly and Messi won a penalty – which he converted himself – after a scintillating run into the area during which he fended off one attempted foul after another before eventually being felled by a combination of Rube Perez and Jonathan Silva.

Article continues below

For Barcelona, Messi is priceless. He will be the key to their hopes of maintaining top spot in La Liga – they now sit five points clear of , who play on Thursday.

However, Fati could prove a valuable game-changer during the title run-in. He is fast and he is clinical, with his five Liga goals this season having come from just 12 shots.

There really is no point in United or anyone else even submitting a bid. Fati is one of Barcelona's 'Untouchables'. On Tuesday night, he once again showed why.