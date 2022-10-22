Man Utd defender Varane leaves pitch in tears as injury against Chelsea appears to rule him out of World Cup

Mitchell Wilks|
Raphael Varane Man Utd 2022-23Getty Images
Raphael Varane was reduced to tears as he was forced off with injury during Manchester United's trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

  • Varane stretched for tackle
  • Immediately went down in pain
  • In tears as he was substituted

WHAT HAPPENED? Varane overstretched when trying to win the ball back for United just shy of the hour mark at Stamford Bridge, before immediately tumbling to the floor in what looked like serious discomfort.

The Frenchman stayed down as United's medical staff attended to him, before finally walking off the pitch in tears and needing to be consoled by teammates as he was replaced by Victor Lindelof.

With the World Cup less than a month away, it seems as though Varane is already aware of his fate.

